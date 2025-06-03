Judge orders competency review for man arrested for attack in billionaire's Montecito home

A judge postponed a preliminary hearing and ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of breaking into a billionaire’s home in Montecito.

The suspect attacked a woman who is still in a coma.

Russel Maxwell Phay, 42, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and three other counts from the May 21 incident. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigators say Phay broke into Ty Warner’s home and attacked Linda Malek-Aslanian. Warner, who was at home at the time, was unhurt.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested him after a standoff. Investigators think the incident was random.

Phay's family members told NBC News that he has a history of mental illness.

His public defender raised the competency question, and a judge allowed both the defense and prosecution to do reviews. The preliminary hearing was postponed until after the reviews are complete. They're due June 30.

Phay entered a not guilty plea to the charges.