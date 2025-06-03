2025
California Coast News

For years, Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days had a rodeo. Now, there's two Fiesta weekend rodeos

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:45 AM PDT
A rodeo performer rides a bucking steer.
Earl Warren Showgrounds
The Earl Warren Showgrounds is hosting an event called Santa Barbara Rodeo Days, which will coincide with the 2025 Old Spanish Days Celebration.

Old Spanish Days and the Earl Warren Showgrounds couldn't agree on the traditional Fiesta rodeo. Now, the Showgrounds is staging its own event, and Old Spanish Days is hosting one in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The largest community event in the Tri-Counties had a rodeo. But this year, there will be two rodeos during Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days.

The event mostly commonly called Fiesta has always had a rodeo, and for decades, it was held at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. But this year, the Fiesta organization and the showgrounds couldn’t agree on financial arrangements for the event.

Old Spanish Days decided it would hold its future rodeos elsewhere.

So, the Earl Warren Showgrounds has announced it will host a three-day-long rodeo event during the Fiesta weekend, which is August 1 to 3 this year. It’s called Santa Barbara Rodeo Days, and like past Fiesta events, it will feature Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association competitors. The fairgrounds is also adding a Fiesta-themed carnival, with rides, food, and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Old Spanish Days announced it will have what it calls the "official" Fiesta Rodeo and Stock Horse Show in the Santa Ynez Valley this year. It will take place August 1-3 at the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center. Fiesta officials say it will be more grass roots, with local competitors instead of professional cowboys. They say admission will be free.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
