2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Helping Hands' digital game helps teens dealing with trauma

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT

A digital game called “Helping Hands” is helping teenagers in conflict zones learn new methods to cope with trauma. The company Attensi — which usually makes  onboarding or harassment trainings for corporate clients — partnered with clinical psychologists to create it.

Host Robin Young speaks to Huw Newton-Hill, the North America general manager for Attensi, and Solfrid Raknes, a clinal psychologist with expertise in children in war zones who consulted on the game.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
here and now
Here & Now Newsroom