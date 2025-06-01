It's off! SpaceX completes its fifth rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in May

SpaceX wrapped a busy month of rocket launches from the Central Coast in May with its fifth flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The rocket carried 27 Starlink satellites into orbit. This is the latest batch of satellites to join the global network, which provides internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

It was the 25th flight for the first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.