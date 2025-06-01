2025
California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX completes its fifth rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in May

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 1, 2025 at 3:40 PM PDT
A rocket jet trail rises into the sky.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-seven communication satellites were boosted into orbit Saturday.

SpaceX wrapped a busy month of rocket launches from the Central Coast in May with its fifth flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The rocket carried 27 Starlink satellites into orbit. This is the latest batch of satellites to join the global network, which provides internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

It was the 25th flight for the first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
