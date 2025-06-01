Detectives investigating murder in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating a murder in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 12000 block of Sisar Road near Santa Paula Saturday night by reports of a possible homicide.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 26-year-old Santa Paula woman in the home. They say they found evidence that indicates that it was a homicide.

Detectives don’t think it was a random killing, and say they are looking for a suspect in connection with the death.