Detectives investigating murder in Ventura County
A woman's body was found in a home near Santa Paula.
Authorities are investigating a murder in Ventura County.
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 12000 block of Sisar Road near Santa Paula Saturday night by reports of a possible homicide.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 26-year-old Santa Paula woman in the home. They say they found evidence that indicates that it was a homicide.
Detectives don’t think it was a random killing, and say they are looking for a suspect in connection with the death.