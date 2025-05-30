Ventura County man arrested on multiple child molestation charges

A Ventura County man is facing multiple child molestation charges for what investigators say were a string of incidents over a two-year-long period.

Prosecutors say Leonel Galindo was arrested this week on eight felony counts involving two victims. They allege that the incidents occurred over a two-year-long period in Santa Paula.

The 36-year-old man, an Ojai resident, entered a not guilty plea to the charges. He made his first court appearance on Friday.