Ventura County man arrested on multiple child molestation charges

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2025 at 3:08 PM PDT

Investigators say the molestations occurred during a two-year period in Santa Paula.

A Ventura County man is facing multiple child molestation charges for what investigators say were a string of incidents over a two-year-long period.

Prosecutors say Leonel Galindo was arrested this week on eight felony counts involving two victims. They allege that the incidents occurred over a two-year-long period in Santa Paula.

The 36-year-old man, an Ojai resident, entered a not guilty plea to the charges. He made his first court appearance on Friday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
