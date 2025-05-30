Cleaning up a manmade mess: Volunteers remove marine debris on two of the Channel Islands

A unique cleanup effort came to Channel Islands National Park on Thursday.

Two dozen volunteers spent the day removing marine debris that had washed ashore on two of the islands.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Island Packers, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation were involved in the project on Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

The volunteers picked up around 1,400 pounds of trash and fishing gear, including balls, shoes, and pieces of several lobster traps. Crews used kayaks and a skiff to transport items from the islands to boats, which were then taken to the mainland for disposal.