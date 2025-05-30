2025
California Coast News

Cleaning up a manmade mess: Volunteers remove marine debris on two of the Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2025 at 2:05 PM PDT
Four sky blue rollaway-type trash dumpsters sit by a curb. They're filled with metal debris.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
Some of the remnants of lobster traps removed from the Channel Islands during a volunteer cleanup effort on Thursday.

About 1,400 pounds of debris were removed during Thursday's cleanup effort, which focused on Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

A unique cleanup effort came to Channel Islands National Park on Thursday.

Two dozen volunteers spent the day removing marine debris that had washed ashore on two of the islands.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Island Packers, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation were involved in the project on Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

The volunteers picked up around 1,400 pounds of trash and fishing gear, including balls, shoes, and pieces of several lobster traps. Crews used kayaks and a skiff to transport items from the islands to boats, which were then taken to the mainland for disposal.
