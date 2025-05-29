Firefighters trying to determine cause of fires which destroyed multiple vehicles on the Central Coast

Hundreds of Central Coast residents were awakened by the sound of fire engines as suspicious fires destroyed or damaged more than a dozen vehicles.

Santa Maria firefighters were called to an apartment complex near Blosser Road and Morrison Avenue at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

They found vehicles burning in two different carport areas of the apartment complex. A number of the vehicles were total losses. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fires is considered to be suspicious.