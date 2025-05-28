Longtime community leader in Ventura County dies

People are remembering a longtime community leader in Ventura County who passed away this week.

Dr. Tom Holden served on the Oxnard City Council for nearly two decades, including eight years as the city’s mayor.

He helped the city manage several significant projects, including the Collection at RiverPark development. The Oxnard optometrist was also well known for his public service, participating in everything from the Rotary Club to the Boys and Girls Club.

Holden died on Monday at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 71 years old.