California Coast News

Showing its age: Proposal calls for replacing eight-decade-old bridge on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:56 AM PDT
A concrete bridge spans a river. There are sandbars in the waterway and lush plant growth on the banks.
Caltrans
Caltrans is looking at replacing the Robinson Bridge on Highway 246 outside of Lompoc. Age has been catching up with the structure, which was built in 1939.

The price tag for the project on Highway 246 outside of Lompoc is estimated at between $92 million and $118 million.

It's a huge project, but Caltrans is looking at replacing an eight-decade-old bridge on the Central Coast that has cracked roadways and erosion on the piers that support it.

The Robinson Bridge is on Highway 246 northeast of Lompoc. It spans the Santa Ynez River. The bridge was built in 1939 and is showing signs of deterioration.

Caltrans is holding a public hearing on the replacement plan at Lompoc City Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The environmental impact report for the project is expected to be ready for public review in August. Construction would start in 2030 and be completed in 2034. The price tag is between $92 million and $118 million.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco