Showing its age: Proposal calls for replacing eight-decade-old bridge on the Central Coast

It's a huge project, but Caltrans is looking at replacing an eight-decade-old bridge on the Central Coast that has cracked roadways and erosion on the piers that support it.

The Robinson Bridge is on Highway 246 northeast of Lompoc. It spans the Santa Ynez River. The bridge was built in 1939 and is showing signs of deterioration.

Caltrans is holding a public hearing on the replacement plan at Lompoc City Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The environmental impact report for the project is expected to be ready for public review in August. Construction would start in 2030 and be completed in 2034. The price tag is between $92 million and $118 million.