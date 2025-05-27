Early morning fire hits Conejo Valley restaurant

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Conejo Valley restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Ventura County firefighters arrived at the 2800 block of Agoura Road just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find flames and smoke coming from the restaurant.

They knocked down the flames in just a few minutes, confining the fire to the kitchen area. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The restaurant is called Zinque, and it opened in Westlake Village around six months ago.