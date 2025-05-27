2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Early morning fire hits Conejo Valley restaurant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:58 AM PDT
A fire truck sits outside a building. The lettering on the side of the truck reads 'Ventura County Fire Dept.' Another fire truck is visible in the background, with its ladder extended toward the building.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County firefighters at the scene of an early morning fire at a restaurant in Westlake Village.

No one was injured in the blaze, which happened in Westlake Village. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Conejo Valley restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Ventura County firefighters arrived at the 2800 block of Agoura Road just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find flames and smoke coming from the restaurant.

They knocked down the flames in just a few minutes, confining the fire to the kitchen area. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The restaurant is called Zinque, and it opened in Westlake Village around six months ago.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsrestaurantswestlake village
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco