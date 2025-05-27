2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Double Play! SpaceX conducts its second rocket launch in less than a week from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:40 AM PDT
A rocket launches in a plume of smoke and fire on an overcast day.
SpaceX
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with 27 small communications satellites on board from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carried 24 Starlink satellites into orbit Tuesday morning.

SpaceX conducted its second rocket launch in less than a week from the Central Coast.

It launched 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Base Tuesday morning.

Following the 9:57 a.m. launch, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

On Friday, SpaceX successfully launched 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Central Coast military base. The Starlink satellites are small communications satellites intended to provide internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXfalcon 9rocket launch
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco