Double Play! SpaceX conducts its second rocket launch in less than a week from the Central Coast

SpaceX conducted its second rocket launch in less than a week from the Central Coast.

It launched 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Base Tuesday morning.

Following the 9:57 a.m. launch, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

On Friday, SpaceX successfully launched 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Central Coast military base. The Starlink satellites are small communications satellites intended to provide internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.