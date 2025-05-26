2025
California Coast News

Man arrested after police say he tried to set person sleeping on Santa Barbara street on fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 26, 2025 at 4:14 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Officers say victim of attack was unhurt.

It was a shocking crime on the streets of Santa Barbara.

Police say they arrested a man who tried to set a sleeping person on fire.

It happened at about 7:30 Monday morning on the 500 block of East Yanonali Street. Officers say a man set a blanket on fire, bur a passerby put it out before the intended victim was injured.

They say they arrested Joshua Woodruff a few blocks away. The 29-year-old man is facing assault and arson charges.
