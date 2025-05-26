Central Coast jail inmate dies in custody

A Central Coast jail inmate died after having a medical issue while in custody over the holiday weekend.

San Luis Obispo County jail deputies making regular cell checks Sunday afternoon saw something was wrong with Brent Perucca.

Jail staff and medical personnel tried to revive the 59-year-old San Luis Obispo man, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the jail.

Perucca was arrested on Friday. Before being booked at the jail, he was taken to a hospital for medical clearance for chronic long term health issues. Perucca underwent several hours of examination before being taken to the jail.

Jail officials say he continued receiving treatment for his health issues.

An autopsy was performed, and the results are pending. Foul play is not suspected.

