The FAA is investigating a plane crash on the Central Coast

A light plane making a takeoff attempt from a Central Coast airport crashed Friday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at SLO County Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to determine what happened.

The single-engine C-22 plane ended up on a runway. The two people on board were able to get out safely, and a fire started by the crash was quickly extinguished.

The accident resulted in some commercial airline flights being diverted and delayed.