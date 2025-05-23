2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The FAA is investigating a plane crash on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:37 AM PDT
A baggage cart sits in an airport terminal. A baggage carousel and car rental service desks are in the background.
SLO County Airport

Two people on board, with no injuries reported.

A light plane making a takeoff attempt from a Central Coast airport crashed Friday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at SLO County Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to determine what happened.

The single-engine C-22 plane ended up on a runway. The two people on board were able to get out safely, and a fire started by the crash was quickly extinguished.

The accident resulted in some commercial airline flights being diverted and delayed.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsslo airportplane crashFAA
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco