California Coast News

New numbers show a drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:50 PM PDT
A data graphic labeled 'California Unemployment Rate' shows a trend line of 5.2% in April 2024, 5.3% for March 2025, and 5.3% for April 2025.
California Employment Development Department

Statewide, jobless numbers remain flat from March to April.

New numbers show a dip in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

The state Employment Development Department reports that the jobless rate in Ventura County went from 5.5% in March to 4.3% in April. Santa Barbara County moved from 4.9% to 4.2% unemployment.

San Luis Obispo County also contributed to the regional trend, with the percentage of people out of work dropping from 4.1% in March to 3.8% in April.

Statewide, unemployment remained flat from month to month at 5.3%.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
