New numbers show a drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties

New numbers show a dip in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

The state Employment Development Department reports that the jobless rate in Ventura County went from 5.5% in March to 4.3% in April. Santa Barbara County moved from 4.9% to 4.2% unemployment.

San Luis Obispo County also contributed to the regional trend, with the percentage of people out of work dropping from 4.1% in March to 3.8% in April.

Statewide, unemployment remained flat from month to month at 5.3%.