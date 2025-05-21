2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Hail to the Chief! Ventura County university gets new president

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:19 AM PDT
A smiling man wearing a blue suit and tie.
Rupert Thorpe
/
California Lutheran University
New California Lutheran University’s President John Nunes.

Dr. John Nunes selected as California Lutheran University's ninth President. He served as the university's interim president for nearly a year.

A Ventura County university is getting a new president who is already a popular face on its campus.

Dr. John Nunes, who has served as California Lutheran University’s interim President for the past year, has been selected as President.

As acting President, he's been a major part of Cal Lutheran's operations and events for the past year. Now, the university's regents have named him CLU's ninth President.

Nunes said he and his wife Monique are thrilled to be a permanent part of the campus community.

"We're excited that California Lutheran University put a ring on it," he said.

Nunes added that it’s an interesting time to take over the post, with higher education facing a number of challenges.

"The basic value proposition about whether higher education is worth the cost is one case that we have to make," said Nunes. "We've got some regulatory and federal executive orders that seem to be shifting and moving in a lot of different directions at the same time. We've got a declining student population, so there's a demographic precipice. And, we've got rising costs."

Nunes served as President of Concordia College in New York and was President and CEO of Lutheran World Relief, which fights poverty worldwide.

Editor's note: Cal Lutheran holds KCLU's broadcast license but does not exercise editorial control over the station.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscal lutheranCalifornia Lutheran Universityclu
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco