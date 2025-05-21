Hail to the Chief! Ventura County university gets new president

A Ventura County university is getting a new president who is already a popular face on its campus.

Dr. John Nunes, who has served as California Lutheran University’s interim President for the past year, has been selected as President.

As acting President, he's been a major part of Cal Lutheran's operations and events for the past year. Now, the university's regents have named him CLU's ninth President.

Nunes said he and his wife Monique are thrilled to be a permanent part of the campus community.

"We're excited that California Lutheran University put a ring on it," he said.

Nunes added that it’s an interesting time to take over the post, with higher education facing a number of challenges.

"The basic value proposition about whether higher education is worth the cost is one case that we have to make," said Nunes. "We've got some regulatory and federal executive orders that seem to be shifting and moving in a lot of different directions at the same time. We've got a declining student population, so there's a demographic precipice. And, we've got rising costs."

Nunes served as President of Concordia College in New York and was President and CEO of Lutheran World Relief, which fights poverty worldwide.

Editor's note: Cal Lutheran holds KCLU's broadcast license but does not exercise editorial control over the station.