Early morning test flight! The Air Force lauches an unarmed missile from the Central Coast

The Air Force conducted an early morning missile test on the Central Coast on Wednesday.

An unarmed Minuteman III missile took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:01 a.m. It flew 4,200 miles, carrying a dummy payload to a test range in the central Pacific Ocean near the Marshall Islands.

The latest launch is part of a series of missions to test equipment and flight crew preparedness. Teams from three missile wings around the country took part in the launch.

Air Force officials say the launch was planned months ago, and other countries were notified about the test plans as required by an international treaty.