Early morning test flight! The Air Force lauches an unarmed missile from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:33 AM PDT
A Minuteman III missile launches with a burst of flame and smoke.
Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw
/
U.S. Air Force
An unarmed Minuteman III missile launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base on a test flight Wednesday morning.

The Minuteman III missile flew 4,200 miles on Wednesday to a test range in the central Pacific Ocean.

The Air Force conducted an early morning missile test on the Central Coast on Wednesday.

An unarmed Minuteman III missile took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:01 a.m. It flew 4,200 miles, carrying a dummy payload to a test range in the central Pacific Ocean near the Marshall Islands.

The latest launch is part of a series of missions to test equipment and flight crew preparedness. Teams from three missile wings around the country took part in the launch.

Air Force officials say the launch was planned months ago, and other countries were notified about the test plans as required by an international treaty.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsicbmminuteman iiimissile test
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
