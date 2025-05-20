Street race on Highway 118 in Simi Valley leads to wild chase and arrest

Police say what started as a street race in Ventura County led to a wild chase and arrest in Los Angeles County.

The incident started just after 10 Monday night in Simi Valley. An officer spotted two cars racing on eastbound Highway 118. When the officer tried to stop one of the vehicles, it sped up, hitting speeds topping 100 miles an hour.

An LAPD helicopter joined the chase. The car exited the freeway in the San Fernando Valley, and at one point, it hit another car. The driver finally stopped and surrendered in the North Hollywood area. No one was hurt.

Officers arrested Travis Sehler of Simi Valley on hit and run, evading a police officer, and street racing charges. His car has been impounded for a month.