2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Street race on Highway 118 in Simi Valley leads to wild chase and arrest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Officers say the fleeing vehicle hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Police say what started as a street race in Ventura County led to a wild chase and arrest in Los Angeles County.

The incident started just after 10 Monday night in Simi Valley. An officer spotted two cars racing on eastbound Highway 118. When the officer tried to stop one of the vehicles, it sped up, hitting speeds topping 100 miles an hour.

An LAPD helicopter joined the chase. The car exited the freeway in the San Fernando Valley, and at one point, it hit another car. The driver finally stopped and surrendered in the North Hollywood area. No one was hurt.

Officers arrested Travis Sehler of Simi Valley on hit and run, evading a police officer, and street racing charges. His car has been impounded for a month.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsstreet racinghighway 118simi valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco