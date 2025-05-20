Aerial test: Intercontinental ballastic missile test flight set for the Central Coast

You might see an early morning sight in the sky. The Air Force has announced plans for the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Central Coast.

Plans call for an unarmed Minuteman III mission to be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base sometime between 12:01 and 5:01 Wednesday morning.



Air Force officials say it was scheduled years ago.

It’s one in a series of missions to test equipment and the preparedness of launch crews.