Shock at Santa Barbara County high school as victims of triple fatal traffic accident identified as students

Three young people who died in a head-on collision southeast of Lompoc have been identified as high school classmates.

Officials at Goleta's Dos Pueblos High School say the victims were all enrolled there.

CHP officers say the three, aged 18, 17, and 15, were headed south on Highway 1 just after 6 p.m. Sunday when their car crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming northbound car head-on. They died at the scene. Two passengers in the other car were seriously injured.

Two other vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in those vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

The high school is offering on-campus counseling services to students or staff struggling with the tragedy's impacts.