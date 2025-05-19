Sad end to search for missing UC Santa Barbara student in the San Bernardino Mountains

The search for a missing UC Santa Barbara student who disappeared during a weekend outing to the San Bernardino Mountains has concluded with tragedy.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials say the body of Tanner Prentiss was found in Big Bear Lake Monday morning.

The 22-year-old was staying with friends at a cabin in the resort community as part of a weekend trip. He disappeared Friday night and was last seen walking down a Big Bear street early Saturday morning.

Officials say his body was discovered in the water near the Pine Knot Marina, which is in the middle of the community. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.