California Coast News

Santa Barbara County college student reported missing in San Bernardino Mountains

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 18, 2025 at 11:14 PM PDT
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office
Tanner Prentiss was reporting missing during a weekend visit to Big Bear Lake

22-year-old student apparently disappeared during outing in Big Bear.

Authorities are looking for a Santa Barbara County college student who apparently disappeared during a weekend outing to Big Bear Lake.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies say Tanner Prentiss was visiting Big Bear with some of his friends over the weekend. They say he went out Friday night, but never returned to his rental cabin.

The 22-year-old was last seen about 12:30 Saturday morning, walking along one of the main streets in the resort community.

The Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Sunday night asking for the public’s help, as they look for anyone who might have seen Prentiss.
