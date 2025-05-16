Strike? Workers at Planned Parenthood facilities in the Tri-Counties are threatening a walkout

Workers at a half dozen Planned Parenthood centers on the Central and South Coasts are threatening to strike.

The union representing 85 Planned Parenthood California Central Coast workers says its members authorized a strike. Union officials say some staff members have left for higher-paying jobs, and turnover has left facilities short-staffed.

The strike authorization includes medical assistants, health educators, clinicians, and support staff at Planned Parenthood facilities in Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo.

In a written statement, the union accused Planned Parenthood of bad-faith bargaining.

Planned Parenthood officials contend they have bargained in good faith and have had 14 negotiation sessions. They say they’ve already reached tentative agreements on 15 issues brought forward by the union.

The organization says negotiations never stalled, and that they are ready to continue talks.

If there is a strike, health care workers are legally required to give 10 days' prior notice. Planned Parenthood officials say that hasn’t happened yet.