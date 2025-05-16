Man arrested for arson and brandishing a sword following a bizarre incident in Santa Barbara County

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to a bizarre incident involving a man wielding a sword, who they say also set a brush fire in Santa Barbara County.

It started just after five on Wednesday evening, when Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were called to El Capitan Canyon on reports of a man behaving strangely. When they arrived, the man fled into the canyon in a vehicle. When it became stuck, he fled on foot.

Deputies learned Simon Khalili might have a sword. They stopped their pursuit, and a few minutes later, smoke started coming from the canyon. A helicopter made two water drops, and deputies were deployed to protect firefighters on the ground.

The 40-year-old Woodland Hills man surrendered about two hours later. He was arrested on arson, brandishing a weapon, and other related charges. The fire was extinguished at just over an acre burned.