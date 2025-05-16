2025
Man arrested for arson and brandishing a sword following a bizarre incident in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:29 PM PDT
Yellow police tape with the words 'Do not cross'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

No one was hurt, but deputies shielded firefighters battling a blaze on the Gaviota Coast.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to a bizarre incident involving a man wielding a sword, who they say also set a brush fire in Santa Barbara County.

It started just after five on Wednesday evening, when Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were called to El Capitan Canyon on reports of a man behaving strangely. When they arrived, the man fled into the canyon in a vehicle. When it became stuck, he fled on foot.

Deputies learned Simon Khalili might have a sword. They stopped their pursuit, and a few minutes later, smoke started coming from the canyon. A helicopter made two water drops, and deputies were deployed to protect firefighters on the ground.

The 40-year-old Woodland Hills man surrendered about two hours later. He was arrested on arson, brandishing a weapon, and other related charges. The fire was extinguished at just over an acre burned.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco