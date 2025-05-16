2025
California Coast News

Justice finally comes: Man pleads guilty to 1997 cold case killing of Ventura County bank teller

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 16, 2025 at 4:19 PM PDT
A family portrait shows eight members. They're posing in front of an aquamarine curtain.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Thousand Oaks bank teller Monica Leech (second from left) was killed in a 1997 robbery.

New evidence led to arrest of gunman in 2023.

A man has pleaded guilty to the cold case murder of a Ventura County bank teller that happened more than a quarter of a century ago.

Monica Leech was shot to death during the April 1997 armed robbery of a Thousand Oaks bank. Two men disguised as construction workers entered the bank and forced employees into the vault room. The Camarillo woman was handcuffed and then shot.

The two men fled with more than $11,000 in cash.

The case went cold. But, in 2023, detectives say new evidence helped them identify a San Bernardino man as the gunman in the killing.

Kevin Ray James was arrested and charged with the Leech's killing. Instead of going to trial, the 57-year-old man pleaded guilty to Leech’s murder. He’ll receive a 19-year-to-life state prison sentence as part of a plea deal.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
