It's off! SpaceX launches rocket from Central Coast with payload of communications satellites

Most people couldn't see it because of low clouds and fog, but some in the region heard an early morning rocket launch from the Central Coast Friday morning.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:43 a.m. It carried a payload of 26 communications satellites into orbit.

They are the latest additions to the Starlink network, which provides internet and cell phone service to underserved areas of the world. More than 7,000 satellites are now in orbit.

The reusable first-stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.