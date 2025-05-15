Stars set to align this weekend in Ojai to support theater project

A non-profit organization that helps develop new plays and playwrights is holding its biggest public event of the year this weekend in Ojai. It’s a star-studded benefit for the Ojai Playwrights Conference.

The organization is focused on developing new works and helping playwrights hone their skills.

"The Ojai Playwrights Conference has been in existence for 28 years," said Jeremy Cohen, the organization’s Producing Artistic Director. "It's a combination of development of new plays. Think of it as sort of a lab, alongside our youth workshop program."

The conference features a benefit show Saturday night at the Ojai Playhouse.

"We thought it would really be fun to come together for one night only, to both sing some of these never-before-heard musical songs, and then, of course, to hear some classics as well. [It features] Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, Jonatha Brooke from the Story, and Beth Malone from Fun Home with the most amazing host ever, Tig Notaro," said Cohen.