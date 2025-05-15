2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Former teacher in Ventura County accused of sexually assaulting student

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:07 AM PDT
Police tape with the words 'do not cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The 72-year-old retired educator was arrested in Colorado this week.

A former teacher and coach at a Ventura County high school has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a student.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives started an investigation in March after there were reports that a teacher may have assaulted a student.

They say that while Ronald Wilson was employed as a coach and teacher at Camarillo High School, he started a relationship with a female student. The investigators allege he assaulted her multiple times on and off campus.

The 72-year-old man had been living in a small town north of Denver. Working with authorities in Colorado, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants leading to Wilson’s arrest this week.

He’s facing more than half a dozen sexual assault charges. Investigators say they are looking into the possibility that there may be more victims.
Tags
california coast newsteachercal coast newscamarillo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco