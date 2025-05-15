Former teacher in Ventura County accused of sexually assaulting student

A former teacher and coach at a Ventura County high school has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a student.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives started an investigation in March after there were reports that a teacher may have assaulted a student.

They say that while Ronald Wilson was employed as a coach and teacher at Camarillo High School, he started a relationship with a female student. The investigators allege he assaulted her multiple times on and off campus.

The 72-year-old man had been living in a small town north of Denver. Working with authorities in Colorado, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants leading to Wilson’s arrest this week.

He’s facing more than half a dozen sexual assault charges. Investigators say they are looking into the possibility that there may be more victims.