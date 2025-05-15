A century-old Santa Barbara park to get a more than $30 million makeover

Work is set to begin on a more than $30 million project to renovate a century-old South Coast park.

Dwight Murphy Field in Santa Barbara will get a complete makeover. The ten-acre park near the Santa Barbara Zoo currently has a softball field, a soccer field, a playground, and a fitness training course.

The renovation project calls for the construction of a multi-sport field to handle everything from soccer to rugby and lacrosse. An all-abilities playground will also be added, as well as an expanded fitness equipment zone, picnic area, modern restrooms, and more parking.

The park will close to the public in two weeks, and construction will begin in June. It’s expected to reopen in the spring of 2027.

The city is contributing nearly $20 million towards the $32 million project. The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation has pledged $6 million, and philanthropist Ty Warner has pledged $5 million.

The city created the park in 1925.