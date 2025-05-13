2025
Ventura County gets $93 million state grant to develop, expand mental health care facilities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:20 AM PDT
The grant will set the stage for Ventura County to provide more in-county care.

Ventura County has received a large grant to improve its mental health care programs. The $93 million award is from the State Department of Health Care Services.

It will help pay for three major projects to improve care in the county. One will transform a transitional living center in Camarillo into a 38-bed mental health rehabilitation center. The other projects include developing a psychiatric health facility and a crisis stabilization unit in Simi Valley to serve eastern Ventura County.

The addition of the facilities will make more mental health care services available in the county. Currently, the limited space for inpatient mental health care in the county has forced some people to be moved to other counties for treatment.
