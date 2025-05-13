2025
Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Chicago Symphony among headliners for Santa Barbara concert series

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT
The conductor Gustavo Dudamel stands on the podium with a baton in one hand.
Courtesy of Los Angeles Philharmonic Association
Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the LA Philharmonic as part of CAMA's 107th season.

The Community Arts Music Association announced plans for its 107th season. It's the oldest performing arts group in the region.

Famed conductor Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Santa Barbara as part of the new season for the region's oldest performing arts group.

Dudamel and the Philharmonic will appear at the Granada Theater on October 3 to kick off the Community Arts Music Association's 107th season. Tickets to see him are in high demand because it's his final season as Music and Artistic Director with the orchestra. He's leaving at the end of the season to join the New York Philharmonic in the same role.

CAMA's lineup also includes the Philharmonia Orchestra London, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Venice Baroque Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
