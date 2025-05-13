Detectives arrest man for what they say was road rage incident in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in what detectives say was a road rage incident in Ventura County involving gunfire targeting a car.

It happened April 9 near the intersection of Hueneme and Raytheon Roads, east of Oxnard. Investigators aren’t releasing specifics about the incident, but say a confrontation happened during heavy traffic. No injuries were reported.

Detectives say they identified Jose Luciano Valdez as a suspect in the incident. They located and arrested the 31-year-old Oxnard man. They seized two pistols and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition.

Valdez faces a half dozen charges, ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to illegal possession of a loaded gun.