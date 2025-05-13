Detectives arrest man for what they say was road rage incident in Ventura County
No injuries were reported from the incident, which happened east of Oxnard.
There’s been an arrest in what detectives say was a road rage incident in Ventura County involving gunfire targeting a car.
It happened April 9 near the intersection of Hueneme and Raytheon Roads, east of Oxnard. Investigators aren’t releasing specifics about the incident, but say a confrontation happened during heavy traffic. No injuries were reported.
Detectives say they identified Jose Luciano Valdez as a suspect in the incident. They located and arrested the 31-year-old Oxnard man. They seized two pistols and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition.
Valdez faces a half dozen charges, ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to illegal possession of a loaded gun.