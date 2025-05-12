Major cargo theft ring in Southern California broken up by Ventura County Sheriff's detectives

Detectives say they’ve broken up a major cargo theft ring that stole hundreds of thousands of goods in Ventura County and shipped them to Mexico.

According to Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives, it was a sophisticated operation which targeted commercial cargo ranging from tools to beds. They used semi trucks to steal trailers loaded with goods.

The thieves used this method to steal more than $500,000 in property from four commercial businesses in Ventura County.

The stolen items were taken to San Diego and then to Mexico for sale. Search warrants were served at six locations across Southern California, where some of the stolen items were recovered.

In addition to items stolen in Ventura County, investigators recovered cargo stolen from companies like Amazon, Craftsman, and Samsung.

Four Los Angeles area men and one Mexican national were arrested. Detectives say they're still looking for additional suspects in connection with the operation.