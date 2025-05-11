Natural toxin in ocean results in restrictions on Pacific sardine fishing off South Coast

The presence of a naturally occurring toxin in the ocean prompted state officials to ban the catch of Pacific sardines for human consumption from Point Conception to the Mexico border.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued the order . State Health officials say they’ve found elevated levels of domoic acid in the fish.

The restriction does not apply to other fish, including rockfish, halibut, white seabass, yellowtail, and tuna.

Sardines can still be captured for use as bait.

Domoic acid is a neurotoxin that affects many types of sea life, ranging from sea birds to sea lions. It’s produced by a naturally occurring marine alga under certain ocean conditions. It can accumulate in fish.

At low levels, domoic acid exposure can cause issues like nausea and diarrhea in humans. At higher levels, it can cause memory loss, seizures, and even be fatal.