Natural toxin in ocean results in restrictions on Pacific sardine fishing off South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 11, 2025 at 11:39 PM PDT
A small ship sails on the water, with another boat in the distance, under a blue sky.
Trung Nguyen
/
California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The ban is in place from Point Conception to the Mexico border.

The presence of a naturally occurring toxin in the ocean prompted state officials to ban the catch of Pacific sardines for human consumption from Point Conception to the Mexico border.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued the order. State Health officials say they’ve found elevated levels of domoic acid in the fish.

The restriction does not apply to other fish, including rockfish, halibut, white seabass, yellowtail, and tuna.

Sardines can still be captured for use as bait.

Domoic acid is a neurotoxin that affects many types of sea life, ranging from sea birds to sea lions. It’s produced by a naturally occurring marine alga under certain ocean conditions. It can accumulate in fish.

At low levels, domoic acid exposure can cause issues like nausea and diarrhea in humans. At higher levels, it can cause memory loss, seizures, and even be fatal.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco