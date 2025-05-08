Remains of missing Ventura County couple found off Conejo Valley trails

The remains of a Ventura County couple that disappeared last year have been found off a trail in the Conejo Valley. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides

Jose and Stephanie Perez of Simi Valley disappeared last July. On May 4, a hiker discovered human remains off the Sunrise and Autumn Trails in Thousand Oaks. The location is in the hills between Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, east of Highway 23.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as those of the missing couple. Autopsies showed they both died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to determine what led to their deaths.