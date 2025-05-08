2025
California Coast News

Remains of missing Ventura County couple found off Conejo Valley trails

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 8, 2025 at 11:12 AM PDT
Police tape with the words 'do not cross'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Autopsies showed the Simi Valley husband and wife died from gunshot wounds to the head.

The remains of a Ventura County couple that disappeared last year have been found off a trail in the Conejo Valley. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides

Jose and Stephanie Perez of Simi Valley disappeared last July. On May 4, a hiker discovered human remains off the Sunrise and Autumn Trails in Thousand Oaks. The location is in the hills between Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, east of Highway 23.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as those of the missing couple. Autopsies showed they both died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to determine what led to their deaths.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
