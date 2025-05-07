Former Santa Barbara TV show host headed to prison for embezzlement

A man who was once a Tri-Counties television personality is headed to prison.

Craig Case was sentenced to more than 26 years in state prison after being convicted of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Montecito resident. Case was convicted of 62 felony counts during a month-long jury trial.

Investigators say he conspired with a woman who had power of attorney for the 94-year-old victim to steal nearly $700,000. Case's accomplice, Nancy Coglizer, pleaded guilty to her role in the theft.

The 77-year-old Case was a private investigator who also produced a TV show, which was like a local version of the network TV show COPS. He also hosted and produced food and wine programs, which aired locally.