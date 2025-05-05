Prosecutors say Central Coast woman admits creating false documents for people seeking green cards

Federal prosecutors say a Central Coast woman pleaded guilty to a charge that she misused the identities of some doctors to supply medical records to people who needed them for the immigration process.

The prosecutors say Chantelle Woods of Nipomo created hundreds of fraudulent medical records.

As a part of the citizenship process, applicants must submit records of medical examinations assessing their physical and vaccination status. Doctors must sign forms attesting that the person has been examined.

But, investigators say Woods completed more than 300 forms in which she falsely included the names of doctors for people who had not been examined.