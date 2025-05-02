2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Meow! Grants will fund mobile spay and neuter program in Ventura County to target pet overpopulation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:34 PM PDT
An orange kitten in a cage stands up against the bars and stares into the camera.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A kitten brought from a Coachella Valley Animal Shelter to Ventura County, where it will hopefully be adopted.

The grants will fund a new mobile veterinary trailer and four positions for three years.

Ventura County is taking its efforts to prevent pet overpopulation to the streets. Thanks to some grants, the county is starting a new mobile spay and neuter program.

The Animal Services Foundation of Ventura County is giving a fully outfitted, $250 million mobile veterinary trailer to Ventura County Animal Services.

A second, $1.7 million donation will fund four new veterinary positions for three years. It will pay for a veterinarian, a registered veterinary technician, and two veterinary assistants.

The foundation is a nonprofit formed to help support the work of the county agency to save the lives of pets.

The idea is that by making low-cost spay and neuter services more readily available, it will reduce pet overpopulation and lower the demand for shelter space.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsventura county animal servicesdog rescuecats
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco