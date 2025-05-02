Meow! Grants will fund mobile spay and neuter program in Ventura County to target pet overpopulation
The grants will fund a new mobile veterinary trailer and four positions for three years.
Ventura County is taking its efforts to prevent pet overpopulation to the streets. Thanks to some grants, the county is starting a new mobile spay and neuter program.
The Animal Services Foundation of Ventura County is giving a fully outfitted, $250 million mobile veterinary trailer to Ventura County Animal Services.
A second, $1.7 million donation will fund four new veterinary positions for three years. It will pay for a veterinarian, a registered veterinary technician, and two veterinary assistants.
The foundation is a nonprofit formed to help support the work of the county agency to save the lives of pets.
The idea is that by making low-cost spay and neuter services more readily available, it will reduce pet overpopulation and lower the demand for shelter space.