Suspect in Ventura County theft case dies in crash during police pursuit

What started as the investigation into a reported theft in Ventura County led to the death of the suspect in a car chase.

It started just after ten on Friday morning, when a theft was reported from a Camarillo store. Ventura County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop the suspect, but the driver fled in an SUV, leading to a chase.

The SUV headed east on Highway 101, and then jumped over to Highways 23 and 118 through Moorpark and Simi Valley. At times, speeds in the chase topped 110 miles an hour.

The SUV then got onto the eastbound 210 Freeway. In Pasadena, the SUV smashed into the side of a dump truck, which was also headed east. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name hasn't been released yet. No one else was hurt.