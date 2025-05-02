2025
California Coast News

Huge building fire in Solvang burns for hours

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 2, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
A firefighter and another man watch firefighting efforts at a partially burned building. A fire truck sits nearby, with fire hoses snaking across the pavement.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A fire heavily damaged a building in downtown Solvang Friday morning, with efforts to knock down the blaze taking nearly two hours.

A half dozen fire departments were called in to battle the blaze, which happened Friday morning in a commercial building.

Firefighters had their hands full battling a huge building fire in Solvang Friday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 5:30 a.m. in a commercial building at Mollie Way and First Street. Flames were shooting from the roof of the three-story building when the first Santa Barbara County firefighters reached the scene.

They called for help from other departments, including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and even Vandenberg Space Force Base. A block of downtown Solvang was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was hurt, and the fire was knocked down in about two hours. There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco