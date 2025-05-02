Huge building fire in Solvang burns for hours

Firefighters had their hands full battling a huge building fire in Solvang Friday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 5:30 a.m. in a commercial building at Mollie Way and First Street. Flames were shooting from the roof of the three-story building when the first Santa Barbara County firefighters reached the scene.

They called for help from other departments, including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and even Vandenberg Space Force Base. A block of downtown Solvang was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was hurt, and the fire was knocked down in about two hours. There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.