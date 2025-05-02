2025
California Coast News

Central Coast transit system adding new stops at some popular Santa Ynez Valley destinations

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:10 AM PDT
Santa Ynez Valley Transit is adding new stops to its system.
/
City of Solvang

Santa Ynez Valley Transit is adding permanent stops at the Chumash Casino, the new Buellton Library.

The bus system that serves the Santa Ynez Valley is making major additions to its routes.

Santa Ynez Valley Transit is adding three permanent stops to some busy destinations. There will be a stop at the Chumash Casino, which is a major employer in the valley.

Additional stops have been added at the Chumash Tribal Clinic and the new Buellton Library.

The updated bus schedule with go into effect on Monday.
    Lance Orozco
    Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
    See stories by Lance Orozco