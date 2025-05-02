Central Coast transit system adding new stops at some popular Santa Ynez Valley destinations
The bus system that serves the Santa Ynez Valley is making major additions to its routes.
Additional stops have been added at the Chumash Tribal Clinic and the new Buellton Library.
The updated bus schedule with go into effect on Monday.