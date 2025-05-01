Two teens face felony charges for a hate crime incident at a Ventura County high school campus
Teens charged with painting hate images and words at Newbury Park High School.
Two teens are facing felony criminal charges for a hate crime incident at a Conejo Valley high school.
On February 27, someone painted hate crime symbols and words on the quad at Newbury Park High School.
Detectives identified two teen boys as possible suspects. A 15-year-old from Thousand Oaks and a 17-year-old from Simi Valley were cited after search warrants were served at their homes Thursday.
They're charged with being responsible for a hate crime, creating a hate symbol, and vandalism.