Two teens face felony charges for a hate crime incident at a Ventura County high school campus

Two teens are facing felony criminal charges for a hate crime incident at a Conejo Valley high school.

On February 27, someone painted hate crime symbols and words on the quad at Newbury Park High School.

Detectives identified two teen boys as possible suspects. A 15-year-old from Thousand Oaks and a 17-year-old from Simi Valley were cited after search warrants were served at their homes Thursday.

They're charged with being responsible for a hate crime, creating a hate symbol, and vandalism.