Teen fatally stabbed in Goleta

Detectives are investigating the murder of a teenager in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just before 9 Wednesday night in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road by reports of a person lying on the street. It’s across the street from San Marcos High School.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy in the street with stab wounds. The teenager was taken to a hospital, but died about half an hour later.

Witnesses say several people fled the area moments before officers arrived. A search failed to locate anyone, and no arrests have been reported.