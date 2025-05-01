Group gets grant for programs to fight racism in Santa Barbara County

An organization dedicated to fighting for racial equality in Santa Barbara County was awarded a major grant to support its work.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People received $30,000 from Santa Barbara County through a program administered by the Fund for Santa Barbara.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Santa Barbara County Supervisors passed a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency. They pledged half a million dollars for efforts to address the problem.

Officials with the local NAACP chapter say the money will go to support school programming, black history celebrations, an 'unsung heroes' program, and events commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.