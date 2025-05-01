2025
California Coast News

Group gets grant for programs to fight racism in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 1, 2025 at 10:44 AM PDT
A 1960s civil rights march, with a large group of people walking down a street, holding signs.
History in HD
A 1960s civil rights march.

Grant funding for the local chapter of the NAACP will help support school and community programs.

An organization dedicated to fighting for racial equality in Santa Barbara County was awarded a major grant to support its work.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People received $30,000 from Santa Barbara County through a program administered by the Fund for Santa Barbara.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Santa Barbara County Supervisors passed a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency. They pledged half a million dollars for efforts to address the problem.

Officials with the local NAACP chapter say the money will go to support school programming, black history celebrations, an 'unsung heroes' program, and events commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
california coast newscal coast newsnaacpracial justice
