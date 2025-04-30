2025
California Coast News

South Coast police department reaches inside its ranks for new police chief

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:36 AM PDT
A police car with its alert lights on, seen through the branches of a tree.
Ventura Police Department
David Dickey has been selected as the City of Ventura's new Police Chief.

Ventura Police Department Assistant Chief David Dickey promoted to chief.

A South Coast city's new Police Chief is already a familiar face in the community and within the police department.

Ventura's Assistant Police Chief, David Dickey, will take over as Chief May 16. He's been a law enforcement officer for more than three decades, and has been with the Ventura Police Department since 1997.

He started as a patrol officer and worked his way up through the ranks in a number of capacities before becoming Assistant Chief in 2020.

He was selected following a nationwide search to fill the post. Dickey will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Darin Schindler, who stepped down last year after 30 years with the department.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
