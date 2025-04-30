South Coast police department reaches inside its ranks for new police chief

A South Coast city's new Police Chief is already a familiar face in the community and within the police department.

Ventura's Assistant Police Chief, David Dickey, will take over as Chief May 16. He's been a law enforcement officer for more than three decades, and has been with the Ventura Police Department since 1997.

He started as a patrol officer and worked his way up through the ranks in a number of capacities before becoming Assistant Chief in 2020.

He was selected following a nationwide search to fill the post. Dickey will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Darin Schindler, who stepped down last year after 30 years with the department.