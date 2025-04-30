Program to help financially struggling people in Ventura County avoid eviction gets a boost

A program that helps Ventura County residents who are struggling financially avoid eviction has received a financial boost.

United Way of Ventura County received $1.7 million in grant money from the Ventura County Continuum of Care Alliance. It’s an umbrella agency coordinating efforts to fight homelessness in the county. The funding came to the county through a state homelessness program.

Last year, the United Way added a program to help people who face eviction because of financial issues stay in their homes.

United Way officials say more than a hundred families in the county have been able to avoid homelessness through the effort.