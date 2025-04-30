2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Program to help financially struggling people in Ventura County avoid eviction gets a boost

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:23 PM PDT
A stock eviction notice is partially removed from an envelope. It reads 'notice of eviction' and 'court case number.'
Allan Vega
/
Unsplash
United Way of Ventura County has received $1.7 million in new funding for its efforts to fight homelessness.

United Way gets funding to bolster efforts already credited with helping more than 100 families avoid eviction.

A program that helps Ventura County residents who are struggling financially avoid eviction has received a financial boost.

United Way of Ventura County received $1.7 million in grant money from the Ventura County Continuum of Care Alliance. It’s an umbrella agency coordinating efforts to fight homelessness in the county. The funding came to the county through a state homelessness program.

Last year, the United Way added a program to help people who face eviction because of financial issues stay in their homes.

United Way officials say more than a hundred families in the county have been able to avoid homelessness through the effort.
Tags
homelessnesscal coast newscalifornia coast newsevictionsunited way
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco