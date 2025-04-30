FAA says no additional environmental review is needed for SpaceX launch expansion from Central Coast

A controversial proposal to expand the number of SpaceX rocket launches from the Central Coast has received key approval from a federal agency.

SpaceX wants to increase the number of annual launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base from 36 to 50 a year.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a 16-page review of an environmental assessment of the expansion. The agency says the impacts would be minimal and that a full environmental impact statement isn’t needed. The finding, in effect, means the FAA is approving the expansion.

The State Coastal Commission has been pushing for SpaceX to go through a formal coastal land use permit process, so launch impacts could be better monitored and if necessary mitigated. But, it’s legally unclear as to whether the commission can require a permit for launches from the Air Force facility.

The Commission has noted that there are air pollution, noise, and debris issues related to launches.

The FAA approval is key to an expansion in the number of flights, because it issues the license for flights to occur.

The report notes that to support the expansion, SpaceX plans to add 400 permanent staff members to the base.