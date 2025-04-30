2025
California Coast News

Don't drink the water! High bacteria levels prompt a boil order for some Central Coast communities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:01 PM PDT
Bubbles of water.
Engin Akyurt
/
Unsplash

Routine testing detected a high bacterial count in the drinking water supply for the Five Cities area.

If you live in the Five Cities area of the Central Coast, there’s a big warning for you about the drinking water supply:

Don’t use it!

Routine testing showed the presence of bacteria in the water system serving Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, and San Miguelito Water Company customers.

If you live in that area, don’t drink the water without boiling it for at least a minute. Use boiled or bottled water for brushing your teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The boil water notice for the Five Cities area is expected to be in effect through the weekend.
