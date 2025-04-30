Don't drink the water! High bacteria levels prompt a boil order for some Central Coast communities

If you live in the Five Cities area of the Central Coast, there’s a big warning for you about the drinking water supply:

Don’t use it!

Routine testing showed the presence of bacteria in the water system serving Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, and San Miguelito Water Company customers.

If you live in that area, don’t drink the water without boiling it for at least a minute. Use boiled or bottled water for brushing your teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The boil water notice for the Five Cities area is expected to be in effect through the weekend.