Longtime school counselor in Ventura County now charged with molesting 13 children

Ventura County prosecutors say a man who worked as a counselor and coach at a number of school districts in the county is believed to have molested more than a dozen children.

David Braff of Thousand Oaks was working at a charter school in Los Angeles when he was arrested last November. He was accused of molesting eight students at Santa Paula’s McKevett Elementary School between 2015 and 2019.

Prosecutors now say they’ve identified an additional five victims who attended the Santa Paula school at the time. Investigators fear there are more victims.

During the last two decades, the 42-year-old man worked for the ConeJo Valley Unified School District, the Rio School District in Oxnard, the Moorpark School District, and the Ventura Unified School District.

He served in different capacities, ranging from school counselor to substitute teacher.

Prosecutors say Braff is now facing 31 child molestation counts involving 13 victims.